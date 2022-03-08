Elizabeth Hurley Remembers Ex-Fiancé Shane Warne with Throwback Pics; Calls Late Spinner ‘Beloved Lionheart’

Australian cricketer Shane Warne’s sudden demise sent shockwaves in the cricket fraternity. Not just his cricket fans, but scores of Bollywood actors and Hollywood stars too expressed grief on the sudden passing away of Shane Warne. The legendary spinner’s death has left his ex-fiance and actress Elizabeth Hurley heartbroken. Hurley mourned the demise of Warne by penning down an emotional note on social media and called Shane her “beloved lionheart."

“I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever. RIP my beloved Lionheart @shanewarne23," she wrote. Alongside the heartfelt note, Elizabeth shared a string of images with Warne. In some of the pictures, she included images of the two sharing a kiss and sitting side-by-side at a cricket match while holding each others’ hands.

As soon as Elizabeth paid her tribute to the king of spin, netizens sent out the messages of strength to her. “Sending you all our love," commented a social media user. “What!!! I am so sorry. This is heartbreaking. He was such a nice man. Thinking about you and sending love and hugs," another one commented.

Advertisement

The Wonder Woman actress who also owns a beachwear clothing brand called ‘Elizabeth Hurley Beach’, was married to businessman Arun Nayar, but shortly after she split with Nayar in 2011, the actress got close to Warne, who himself got divorced from his wife Simone Callahan in 2005.

The legendary spinner passed away on March 4 in Thailand following a suspected heart attack. Talking about his relationship with Elizabeth, he was first romantically linked with Hurley in 2010. The two announced their engagement news via Twitter. However, they got separated in 2013.

As per a report in DNA, after his separation from Hurley, Warne opened up on their relationship in an interview. He revealed that there was no bad blood between them. At the time, Shane Warne had said that nobody was wrong, instead, their romance just ‘fizzed out’. Even after their break-up, Shane Warne and Liz Hurley remained ‘good friends’ and stayed in touch with each other.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.