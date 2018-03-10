GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Elizabeth Hurley's 21-year-old Nephew Stabbed in London

Miles Hurley, the son of the Elizabeth Hurley's sister, was stabbed while he was on a street in South West London at around 8 p.m. on Thursday, reports people.com.

IANS

Updated:March 10, 2018, 8:21 PM IST
File photo of Elizabeth Hurley. (Reuters)
London: British model and actress Elizabeth Hurley's nephew, a 21-year-old model, was stabbed multiple times here.

Miles Hurley, the son of the actress' sister, was stabbed while he was on a street in South West London at around 8 p.m. on Thursday, reports people.com.

While the Metropolitan Police do not reveal names of victims, officials confirmed to the publication that they were called at 8.52 p.m. on Thursday to Ascalon Street in South West London following reports of a stabbing.

When police and an ambulance arrived at the scene, they discovered a 21-year-old man with stab wounds to his back. Another man, believed to be the same age, was also found suffering from stab wounds.

They were both taken to a hospital "where their conditions are described as not life-threatening or life-changing," police said.

| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
