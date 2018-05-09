Elizabeth Moss, Lupita Nyong'o ,Winston Duke Being Eyed for Jordan Peele's Us

After the success of Get Out, Jordan Peele is making a movie titled "Us". Lupita Nyong'o is in talks to star in the film, with Elizabeth Moss being eyed as the top choice for another lead role.Winston Duke is also being eyed for another lead role in the movie, reports variety.com.Peele, who will write and direct the movie, announced the film's title on his social media accounts on Tuesday.It is the initial project under Peele's first-look deal with Universal Pictures, which he signed along with his Monkeypaw Productions last spring."Get Out" opened at the top spot at the domestic box office last February on its way to grossing $255 million worldwide. It scored glowing reviews and an Oscar best picture nomination. Peele had won the best original screenplay Oscar for the thriller.