An initiative by &
Elizabeth Olsen Answers if Scarlet Witch Could Have Stopped Thanos in Avengers Endgame

Elisabeth Olsen, who essays the role of Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch in Marvel Cinematic Universe, talks if her character was powerful enough to take down Thanos.

Updated:September 3, 2019, 5:05 PM IST
Elizabeth Olsen Answers if Scarlet Witch Could Have Stopped Thanos in Avengers Endgame
This image released by Disney shows Elizabeth Olsen in a scene from Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Infinity War." (Image: AP)
While Okoye and Black Widow struggled in keeping away Thanos and his force during the Infinity War, it was Scarlett Witch who single-handedly overpowered them. However, because of her undivided attention in protecting Vision, initially, she couldn't help much.

Towards the final moments of the war, with half of her powers invested in destroying the Mind Stone, she nearly overturned Thanos too. And she was capable of winning over him too, thinks Elisabeth Olsen, who essays the role of Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch in Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In an interview with IMDB while appearing at D23 Expo, the actress explains, "Yeah, he brought out the big guns he didn't even mean to bring out. I was getting him good," adding, "Hello, someone was angry, and had somethin' to say about it. And it was this one right here," pointing to herself."

Avengers: Endgame directors Russo Brothers and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige too agree with her.

In the digital version of Endgame, which features commentary of directors Joe and Anthony Russo and co-writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, Joe Russo says, "She is a very powerful character, and he has to in a way, cheat, and sacrifice his own armies, just to escape her."

"Wanda’s powers have a lot to do with her internal life. And there’s a growth to the powers and on the growth of her internal life and her ability to harness them, and the emotion and pain caused by Vision’s death has caused an acceleration of that growth," he added.

Likewise, Feige told comicbook.com, "Wanda Maximoff, who is probably near the upper echelons of power – I contend she would have taken down Thanos if he hadn’t called the (army), it was done."

Olesen will return as Scarlet Witch for Disney+ series WandaVision, which is spawned from the highly successful MCU and will feature Olsen as her character Wanda Maximoff alongside Paul Bettany's human android, Vision.

