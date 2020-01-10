Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Elle Fanning Collects Gum Wrappers

Elle Fanning also revealed that she even used to carry chicken bones in her bag earlier considering them as good luck.

IANS

Updated:January 10, 2020, 8:10 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Elle Fanning Collects Gum Wrappers
Actress Elle Fanning attends the InStyle/HFPA Party on day 3 of the Toronto International Film Festival at the Windsor Arms Hotel on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Toronto. (Image: AP)

Actress Elle Fanning says she has "thousands" of gum wrappers, which she keeps in boxes under her bed.

In an interview with W magazine, the actress said that she loves chewing gum and used to always hold on to their packaging, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I also love gum, and I have a gum wrapper obsession. Dubble Bubble wrappers. Bazooka wrappers. I would chew the gum and then save all the wrappers in shoeboxes under my bed. I have thousands," she said.

The 21-year-old actress also used to walk around with chicken bones in her bag because she thought the brought her good luck.

She said: "I also had a wishbone obsession. When we had chicken, we would play the wishbone game, and if I won, I'd keep the bone in my purse. Wishbones gave me good luck."

Fanning's first obsession was with late actress Marilyn Monroe.

"One of my first obsessions was Marilyn Monroe. I discovered her when I was seven years old. I dressed up as her in 'The Seven Year Itch' and went and tried on all her bras at an auction of her personal things. I was totally in character. It was very amusing for everybody," she recalled.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram