Elle King, Boyfriend Dan Tooker Are Engaged

Los Angeles: Singer Elle King and her boyfriend, tattoo artist Dan Tooker, have got engaged after a year of dating. King took to Instagram to share the news and revealed that they both proposed to each other while celebrating their one-year anniversary in Angel Fire, New Mexico.

We rode horses up a mountain to go gold panning. I had a ring in my pocket and I was going to toss it in the gold pan and propose to @tattooker … but of course, my soulmate beat me to the punch and proposed to me the exact same way. “So I immediately got down on my knee too. I love you Daniel. 1 year down, forever to go. I said Yes by the way and so did he, she wrote alongside a slideshow of the proposal. The “Ex’s & Oh’s singer posted a video of her engagement ring in an Instagram Story.

Tooker also shared pictures of the surprise proposal on his Instagram. King was previously married to Scottish musician Andrew Ferguson.