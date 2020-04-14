MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi Deliver Supplies to Firefighters During COVID-19 Crisis

Image of Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi, courtesy of Instagram

Image of Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi, courtesy of Instagram

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and wife, actress Portia De Rossi have are sending boxes of PPE and essential supplies to firefighters in California amid the COVID-19 crisis.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 14, 2020, 4:41 PM IST
Share this:

Comedian-host Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi are delivering boxes of supplies to firefighters in California amid the COVID-19 crisis.

DeGeneres recently received backlash for a joke she made about quarantine amid the pandemic, comparing self-isolation to prison -- despite spending the time in her luxurious mansion.

After announcing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that de Rossi's company is producing face shields, which are in short supply in California, the couple took a trip to deliver what appeared to be box loads of the products to local frontline healthcare workers, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Said de Rossi: "We are now making face shields for hospital workers that will be distributed around Southern Californian hospitals. We're slated to make about 2,100 tomorrow, but we can make in the tens of thousands."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    9,272

    +1224*  

  • Total Confirmed

    10,815

    +1463*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,189

    +210*  

  • Total DEATHS

    353

    +29*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 14 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,364,478

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,946,281

    +22,433

  • Cured/Discharged

    459,755

     

  • Total DEATHS

    121,704

    +2,086
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres