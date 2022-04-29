Ellen DeGeneres Announces Filming The Last Episode Of Her Talk Show; Pens Emotional Note

American comedian and TV host Ellen DeGeneres recently revealed that they are done shooting the last episode of the Ellen DeGeneres Show. Sharing a picture on her social media accounts, Ellen announced the news and wrote, “Today we taped the final episode of the Ellen Show which airs on May 26th."

The Ellen DeGeneres Show first aired on September 8, 2003, and ran successfully for 19 seasons. Expressing her emotions after shooting the last episode, Ellen added, “When we started this show in 2003, the iPhone didn’t exist. Social Media didn’t exist. Gay marriage wasn’t legal. We watched the world change, sometimes for the better, sometimes not."

She further wrote that her goal for the show was to be a place where people could come together and laugh for an hour. “Being invited into your lives has been the greatest privilege of my life and has brought me incredible joy," she said.

The last episode, which will be aired, almost a month from now will culminate the 19 long seasons that the show ran and saw some of the biggest celebrities. The 64-year-old comedian has also hosted the former president of the United States, Barack Obama, former first lady, Michelle Obama, and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan, who came on the show in November last year. The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which comes to an end in May, has won over 30 Emmy Awards.

Apart from announcing the date of the last episode of her talk show, Ellen is also celebrating the 25th anniversary of her coming out as a lesbian. On April 14, 1997, Ellen publicly came out as gay and appeared on the cover of Time’s Magazine with “Yep, I’m Gay," accompanying her cover picture. Soon after, on April 30, 1997, Ellen opened up about her sexuality through the character she played on her sitcom, Ellen.

In 2020, Ellen ran into a cyclone of controversies, when testimonies from anonymous employees about the show being a “toxic workplace" surfaced on the news. However, Ellen has brushed off all allegations of it being the reason for the show to come to an end.

