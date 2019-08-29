Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Ellen DeGeneres Asks If You’ve Ever Mistakenly Texted Your Boss, the Replies Are Hilarious

Ellen asked people whether they have ever texted their bosses accidentally and Twitter went into a tizzy. Check out the best responses here.

News18.com

Updated:August 29, 2019, 3:27 PM IST
Ellen DeGeneres Asks If You’ve Ever Mistakenly Texted Your Boss, the Replies Are Hilarious
Image: Instagram/Ellen DeGeneres
Loading...

American television show host Ellen DeGeneres asked fans a fun question on Twitter on Wednesday—whether they have ever texted their bosses accidentally while thinking they were texting a friend or their partner.

"Have you ever thought you were texting your significant other or friend, and accidentally ended up texting your boss?! We want to see your text exchange! #SorryBoss," she wrote along with sharing a tweet by a man who actually accidentally did something even more bizarre–he sent a text about his boss to his boss.

Ellen's post went viral in no time, with several of her followers across the world tweeting hilarious replies, making #SorryBoss trend big time on the micro-blogging site.

One user wrote, “I thought I texted my friend that my boss was being pissy. It went to him. Luckily autocorrect changed it to picky. He came and apologized. Lol.”

Another tweeted, “text my boss not to bother cleaning the downstairs bathroom, I would do it when I got home. The text was meant for my wife!”

Yet another revealed, “Omg my boss actually texted ME by mistake didn’t need to hear that. The next day was AWKWARD #SorryBoss more like #SorryEmployee.”

Check out some of the best entries here:

(With IANS inputs)

Follow @News18Movies for more.

