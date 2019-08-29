Ellen DeGeneres Asks If You’ve Ever Mistakenly Texted Your Boss, the Replies Are Hilarious

American television show host Ellen DeGeneres asked fans a fun question on Twitter on Wednesday—whether they have ever texted their bosses accidentally while thinking they were texting a friend or their partner.

"Have you ever thought you were texting your significant other or friend, and accidentally ended up texting your boss?! We want to see your text exchange! #SorryBoss," she wrote along with sharing a tweet by a man who actually accidentally did something even more bizarre–he sent a text about his boss to his boss.

Have you ever thought you were texting your significant other or friend, and accidentally ended up texting your boss?! We want to see your text exchange! #SorryBoss https://t.co/b8xglzaFgP — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 27, 2019

Ellen's post went viral in no time, with several of her followers across the world tweeting hilarious replies, making #SorryBoss trend big time on the micro-blogging site.

One user wrote, “I thought I texted my friend that my boss was being pissy. It went to him. Luckily autocorrect changed it to picky. He came and apologized. Lol.”

Another tweeted, “text my boss not to bother cleaning the downstairs bathroom, I would do it when I got home. The text was meant for my wife!”

I text my boss not to bother cleaning the downstairs bathroom, I would do it when I got home. The text was meant for my wife! — Gary ONeil (@garyo06ls) August 27, 2019

Yet another revealed, “Omg my boss actually texted ME by mistake didn’t need to hear that. The next day was AWKWARD #SorryBoss more like #SorryEmployee.”

Omg my boss actually texted ME by mistake didn’t need to hear that. The next day was AWKWARD #SorryBoss more like #SorryEmployee pic.twitter.com/9cYTW5Re9M — justgink.com ‍ (@_Mvndv) August 27, 2019

Check out some of the best entries here:

Not my boss but my mom who is 75 accidentally sexted me at 2am the other night. — Shelley (@shelleymac54) August 27, 2019

I meant to text my friend GAGE and accidentally texted my boss GREG, I then received a text from my other boss with an article and said mine should for sure be included (please note the bad spelling because I was so embarrassed) pic.twitter.com/NjeJwduwNZ — Montana (@montanajjohn) August 27, 2019

This reminds me when I was texting my ex about my time of month & other personal stuff but accidentally sent that message to my store manager. Now two years later & I'm no longer with my ex, but I'm with my store manager — Paulina Romanowska (@PRomanowska) August 27, 2019

(With IANS inputs)

