Ellen DeGeneres Contracts COVID-19, Show Halts Production

Los Angeles: Popular American TV host Ellen DeGeneres has been diagnosed with coronavirus . The 62-year-old comedian and host shared the news of her diagnosis in a statement posted on Twitter on Thursday.

“Hi Everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19 . Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines,” she wrote “I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe,” she added. According to Variety, that DeGeneres’ “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” has paused production till January as a result of her diagnosis.

The ratings of her show recently improved due to the annual “12 Days of Giveaways” series. Season 18 of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show premiered on September 21 after months of controversy involving an internal investigation after allegations of racism, sexual misconduct and other workplace problems.

Three top producers were firedin August after employees raised complaints about poor communication, pay reductions and mistreatment.