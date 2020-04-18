MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Ellen DeGeneres Faces Crew Fury over Pay, Working Hours

File photo of Ellen DeGeneres.

File photo of Ellen DeGeneres.

The crew of Ellen DeGeneres popular chat show is furious over lack of communication regarding pay amid the lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 18, 2020, 9:57 AM IST
Share this:

The crew of Ellen DeGeneres popular chat show is furious over lack of communication regarding pay amid the lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

According to various well-placed sources, crew members of DeGeneres' long-running talk show are outraged because of the treatment from producers amid the coronavirus pandemic, reports variety.com.

The show's main stage crew, which consists of more than 30 employees, received "no communication" about issues like pay, working hours or inquiries about their mental and physical health from producers for over a month.

DeGeneres has resumed shooting for her show from her home, and getting a non-union tech company to help DeGeneres broadcast daily from her home angered the crew more.

Last week, all crew members were asked to brace for a 60 per cent reduction in pay, even as the show continues to air.

According to two sources, the "higher-ups in production would occasionally answer phone calls but reveal little" about the situation or their status.

There are only four of the core crew members who are currently working on the "remote version of the broadcast". The sources noted that this inconsiderate treatment is inconsistent with DeGeneres' daily message to her audiences to "be kind".

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. Television, which distributes the show, said: "Our executive producers and telepictures are committed to taking care of our staff and crew and have made decisions first and foremost with them in mind."

The studio stressed that the crew has been paid consistently, though at reduced hours.

Follow @News18Movies for more


Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    11,906

    +290*  

  • Total Confirmed

    14,378

    +543*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,992

    +225*  

  • Total DEATHS

    480

    +28*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 18 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,518,026

    +52,053*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,240,191

    +88,992*

  • Cured/Discharged

    568,343

    +26,842*  

  • Total DEATHS

    153,822

    +10,097*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres