Ellen DeGeneres on Dutee Chand's Same-sex Relationship: I am Proud of Her

Popular talk show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres tweeted in response to Dutee Chand coming out as gay. DeGeneres says that she is proud of Chand.

News18.com

Updated:May 21, 2019, 4:32 PM IST
Ellen DeGeneres on Dutee Chand's Same-sex Relationship: I am Proud of Her
Ellen DeGeneres and Dutee Chand
Hollywood's popular comedian and talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres says that she is proud of sprinter Dutee Chand. DeGeneres tweeted in response to Chand coming out as the first openly homosexual athlete in India and showered love on the track champion.

DeGeneres, who herself came out as a homosexual, over two decades ago on national TV, said in her tweet that Chand is a champion and hailed her move to come out of the closet and accept her sexuality in front of people, some of who view same-sex relationships as something unnatural.

DeGeneres is a proud and fervent supporter of the LGBTQ community and their rights and uses her popularity to voice the community's concern, time and again, on The Ellen Show.

Sharing an image of Chand kissing her medal that she won at the Asian Games 2018, DeGeneres wrote on social media, "She’s the 100m record holder and the first openly gay sportsperson in India. I guess she knows a thing or two about being first. I’m so proud of her.(sic)"




On May 19, Chand, 23, in an interview with The Sunday Express said that she was in a relationship with a woman from her village in eastern Odisha state, saying she got the courage to come out after India's top court scrapped a colonial-era ban on gay sex last year.

"I have found someone who is my soulmate. I believe everyone should have the freedom to be with whoever they decide they want to be with," Chand said in the interview.

On the work front, DeGeneres is currently hosting the sixteenth season of her celebrity comedy talk show The Ellen Show.

