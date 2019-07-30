Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi Sell Oceanfront Beach House for Rs 158 Crore to Jamie Kern Lima
Ellen DeGeneres and partner Portia de Rossi had purchased the property near Los Angeles two years ago.
Image of Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi, courtesy of Instagram
Talk show host and stand up comedian Ellen DeGeneres has sold off her beach house property, north of Los Angeles, for USD 23 million (Rs 158 crore) after she purchased it for USD 18.6 million (Rs 128 crore) less than two years ago with wife Portia de Rossi. The mansion's A-list neighbors include George Lucas, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.
The property has been purchased by makeup mogul Jamie Kern Lima and her husband Paulo Lima. They have reportedly paid cash for the 6,862-square-foot contemporary pad, which has 77 feet of beach frontage and is located on the area’s most exclusive street, reported architecturaldigest.com.
The publication further reported that this sale is just the latest in a string of real-estate moves DeGeneres and de Rossi have made recently. In May, they spent USD 42.5 million (Rs 292.52 crore) on a Beverly Hills mansion previously owned by Adam Levine. They also listed a villa in Hollywood for USD 17.95 million (Rs 123.54 crore), bought a USD 27 million (Rs 185.83 crore) Bali-inspired compound in Santa Barbara, and listed another Santa Barbara house for USD 8.95 million (Rs 61.6 crore).
About DeGeneres and de Rossi there have also been rumours of divorce. A handful of gossip tabloids previously published reports of how the talk show host's marriage was on the rocks due to the concurrent disagreements over whether they should adopt children, and a couple of other marital disputes that they have been dealing with for years now, reported businesstimes.cn.
