Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Ellen DeGeneres Talks About Being Sexually Assaulted as a Teen on David Letterman's Show

Appearing on 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction,' Ellen DeGeneres recounted her ordeal of being sexually assaulted by step father.

News18.com

Updated:May 29, 2019, 1:07 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ellen DeGeneres Talks About Being Sexually Assaulted as a Teen on David Letterman's Show
A file photo.
Loading...
Celebrity-talk show host and stand-up comedian Ellen DeGeneres has opened up about being sexually assaulted as a teen. Talking to David Letterman on the latter's Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, the 61-year-old celebrity and gay rights champion revealed how her mother, Betty's, then-husband assaulted her sexually while she was just "15 or 16." The episode featuring DeGeneres airs on Friday.

Recounting her ordeal, she told Letterman about her father (via cnn.com), "He told me when (my mom) was out of town that he'd felt a lump in her breast and needed to feel my breasts. Anyway, he convinced me that he needs to feel my breasts and then he tries to do it again another time, and then another time."

With her revelation, DeGeneres hopes to empower other women and girls and push them to show courage. "I'm angry at myself because, you know, I didn't, I was too weak to stand up to, I was 15 or 16. It's a really horrible, horrible story and the only reason I'm actually going to go into detail about it is because I want other girls to not ever let someone do that, she said."

DeGeneres further added, "I should never have protected (my mother). I should have protected myself and I didn't tell her for a few years, and then I told her... And then she didn't believe me, and then she stayed with him for 18 more years and finally left him because he'd changed the story so many times."

Earlier in 2005, DeGeneres revealed that she was molested by her mother's third husband when she was a teenager with Allure magazine. She, however, did not shed light on how long the abuse lasted.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram