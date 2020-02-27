Ellen DeGeneres Welcomes Viral 'Shallow' Singer on Her Show, Watch Full Performance

Popular talk show host and actress Ellen DeGeneres welcomed British singer Charlotte Awbery, who recently went viral with a video of her singing Shallow in the London Tube. She performed the hit Lady Gaga song and chatted with Ellen about how it all came about. Ellen also had a special gift for Charlotte. Ellen says on her show to Charlotte, "60 million people have viewed your video. Because of your video the song 'Shallow' reentered the top-40 on iTunes. You have gone from 4000 to 4,00,000 followers on Instagram and one of them is Ariana Grande."

Only recently, Charlotte was randomly asked to complete the lyrics of Lady Gaga's song on camera when she went viral. She was part of a video segment by Kevin Freshwater (Finish the Lyric) which asked people to complete the lyrics of any song.

Check out Charlotte's full performance of Shallow on The Ellen Show here:

Charlotte reveals on the show that she is a singer and songwriter and does performances in weddings, pubs and restaurants and that she has been doing this (singing) for fifteen years. The person who first recorded Charlotte in the London Tube, Kevin also came to The Ellen Show. He recalled that he had been recording artists randomly for his Finish the Lyric segment when he came across Charlotte and that "she blew him away" with her performance of Shallow.

