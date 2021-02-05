Elli AvRam is 'Blessed' to Work With Aamir Khan, Calls Him 'Warm-hearted' and 'Humble'

Bollywood star Aamir Khan will be seen in a special song sequence in the upcoming film Koi Jaane Na. Elli AvRam, who will appear in the song with him, took to Instagram to share an appreciation post for the 3 Idiots actor.

She wrote, "Blessed to have worked with the most warm-hearted, humble, kind and supportive @_aamirkhan thank you for being you."

Recently, a video featuring Aamir and Elli also went viral on the internet. In the leaked video from the sets, the actors can be seen shooting for a song sequence and dancing to club music.

The movie Koi Jaane Naa is the directorial debut of Amin Hajee, who is also a good friend of Aamir. The film will star Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dastur in the lead role. In an interview with IANS, Kunal said about the film, It is a unique project and a role I haven't done before. It is basically a thriller-meets-comicbook and it is in a space I have been wanting to explore for a long time. I was thrilled on reading the script because no one had offered me such a part. I am excited to know what people would think of the film."

On the work front, Aamir is all set to rule the box-office with his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie is directed by Advait Chandan and also features Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead role. Aamir will be finishing the pending schedule of the film soon.