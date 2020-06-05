Elli Avram Opens Up On Her Cryptic Post After Rumoured Ex Hardik Pandya's Engagement To Natasha

Hardik Pandya got engaged to Natasa Stankovic on December 31. His rumoured ex and actress Elli Avram had taken to Instagram to post her picture with a cryptic message. Now, the Malang actress has finally addressed the cryptic message.

When asked if the post had any relation to Hardik Pandya's surprise engagement, she told Bollywood Life, “You got to be kidding me; that New Year’s one [Instagram post]. No, it had nothing to do with him. I love the way you guys just pick up things and overthink and go into this space of like, oh she’s trying to send a message to him. If I want to tell him something, I’d just drop him a message. I don’t have to go through Instagram to do it. So, no, that had nothing to with him, nothing, and I’m seriously happy for him and Natasa.”

On January 3, Elli had taken to Instagram to post a picture with the caption, "Be your own Angel this time." This was interpreted by many as a reference to Hardik.



The cricketer recently announced that he was expecting his first child with Natasha. He wrote on Instagram, "Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes."

