Elli AvrRam Meets and Hangs Out With Akon, See Pics
In the photograph, Elli is sporting a playsuit while Akon is seen wearing a powder blue track suit.
Elli AvrRam performs at the 'Umang Mumbai Police Show 2018' at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Actress Elli AvrRam met internationally renowned singer Akon and says life is full of surprises.
Elli posted some pictures of herself with Akon, who has sung numbers like Lonely, I wanna love you, Sorry, blame it on me and Right now.
In the photograph, Elli is sporting a playsuit while Akon is seen wearing a powder blue track suit.
"When you hear them calling out Akon let them keep on calling? If I only knew back then when I used to sing this song with my friend that one day I'll meet Akon. Life is full of surprises," she captioned the image.
On the work front, Elli was last seen on the small screen as a host for The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.
(With IANS inputs)
