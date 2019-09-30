Elli AvrRam Opens Up About Casting Couch During Her Initial Days in Bollywood

Elli AvrRam, who was last seen in song Zilla Hilela from Jabariya Jodi, recently opened up about her experience as an outsider in Bollywood and her initial days in the industry. When asked if she ever came across an uncomfortable situation with the directors or casting department, the actress said that there were two directors who indicated that they wanted to sleep with her.

"I had gone for a few meetings. I met these two directors who especially shook my hand and scratched it with one of the fingers. After that one meeting, I asked my friend about it. He was shocked and said, "Oh, no did he do that? Do you know what that means?' I didn't know and he told me that he wanted to sleep with me," Pinkvilla quoted AvrRam as saying.

She also opened up about body shaming and how it made her doubt her abilities. She told the publication that once a woman related to Bollywood told her that she won't be able to become an actress because she's short. "I was told I needed to lose weight. They said I'm short and I was told about my forehead and my teeth. Within two months of me being in India, I felt I don't have it. Some felt I looked old like an aunty because of my long hair," said the actress.

For the unversed, Elli is a Swedish-Greek actress who made her Bollywood debut with Micky Virus and shot to fame for participating in Bigg Boss 7. She has also participated in other reality shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Comedy Nights with Kapil among others.

Currently, her show, The Verdict - State vs Nanavati is streaming on ALTBalaji. In the web series, she will be seen essaying the role of Sylvia Nanavati. The series is based on 1959 Indian judiciary case, K. M. Nanavati v. State of Maharashtra where an Indian Naval Command Officer, Kawas Nanavati was accused of Murder of Mr Prem Ahuja. The series explores the return of Nanavati after a successful mission to find that his wife Slyvia is having an extra-marital affair with Prem. The series is said to be an intriguing tale of jealousy, murder, mystery, political drama and Indian judiciary!

