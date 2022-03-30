Elli AvrRam Roped in To Play Leading Lady in Dhanush’s None Varuven

Dhanush’s much-anticipated film Naane Varuven is now moving at a breakneck pace. And now the latest buzz is that Swedish actor Elli AvrRam will play one of the film’s leading ladies. Indhuja has already been cast as one of the characters opposite Dhanush.

However, it appears that the makers are waiting for the appropriate moment to reveal her participation.

Elli made her Tamil debut with the film Paris Paris, which starred Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role. However, the film, based on Bollywood blockbuster Queen, is still to be released. The film was directed by Ramesh Arvind. Surprisingly, none of the southern adaptations of Queen was released in theatres for reasons best known to the filmmakers. So, technically, Naane Varuven will mark Elli’s first Tamil release.

According to ETimes, a source connected to the film stated that Elli will portray the leading heroine alongside Dhanush in the film. This month, the actor was on sets with Dhanush. She has nearly finished filming her scenes.

Elli also recently uploaded a few posts from Selva’s social media on Naane Varuven. According to reports, an official confirmation of her casting will be issued shortly.

The rumour began after the Swedish actor posted a few photos of herself with Selva and his family in Ooty.

Selvaraghavan, the director of the forthcoming film Naane Varuven, unveiled a new poster showcasing an über stylish Dhanush a few days earlier. For the first time in his career, the actor will play two characters in the film, which is being bankrolled by Kalaippuli S Thanu. The project is now in its final stage of development.

Yuvan Shankar Raja is producing songs for the film; the artist has announced that he has completed the creation of a few tracks. The film is Dhanush and Selva’s second collaboration after Mayakkam Enna, which was released in 2011.

