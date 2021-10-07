Elli AvrRam Stuns the Internet With Her Mesmerising Photos in This Bridal Ensemble

Actor Elli AvrRam is an absolute stunner, and her recent photoshoots will hold your attention forever. Of late, she has been dropping major fashion cues on her Instagram handle. Elli’s fashion sense and the choice of attire for every occasion are praiseworthy.

The actor never fails to make her fans drool at her pictures. She keeps sharing sneak peeks from her photoshoots on her Instagram handle. From traditional to western, Elli knows how to nail every outfit. As wedding season is underway, the actress has set higher standards for bridal ensembles with these fresh set of pictures.

Recently, Elli posed for the cover of a magazine focused on wedding arrangements. Elli looked drop-dead gorgeous in a bridal lehenga. The lehenga she donned was from the shelves of fashion designer Lalit Dalmia, who is quite famous for his bridal ensembles and luxury wears with intricate detailing.

In the clicks, Elli was seen posing in a red lehenga, which was embroidered with shades of silver, gold and blue. She teamed the detailed flowing skirt with a long sleeve traditional blouse. The dupatta designed in shades of blue and yellow just added more drama to the wedding outfit.

The actor accessorised her bridal look with a heavy stunning gold and silver statement choker, from Chheda Jewellers. The credits in the post revealed that Sayali Vidya had styled her for the shoot. Her locks were tied in a messy French braid. With a dash of nude eye shadow, nude lip shade, and mascara-laden eyelashes, Elliopted for a minimal make-up look. A small red bindi was enough to complete the wedding look and the actress looked mesmerising.

Elli’s photoshoot has set some major goals for bridal fashion. Earlier, Mimi actress Kriti Sanon looked enchanting when she turned muse for celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s bridal collection.

