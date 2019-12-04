Ellie Goulding Opens up on Her Anger Issues
Ellie Goulding stated that her husband Caspar Jopling played a major role in helping her deal with her anger issues.
Image: Ellie Goulding/Instagram
Singer Ellie Goulding has shared that she has dealt with anger issues in the past.
The "Love Me Like You Do" hitmaker, who married Caspar Jopling in August, admitted she used to be "much more irrational" and has had to learn to listen to other people's points of view, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
She said: "I used to be much more irrational. I've had a lot of therapy and now I try to listen to people rather than talking all the time.
"I don't come across as an angry person, but it's definitely something I've had to work on for a long time."
The 32-year-old singer credits her husband for helping her become a more calm person.
"When I met Caspar, this anger thing just went away. At first, it didn't. I did that thing when you first meet someone you really like and you don't show any of your bad traits.
"I'd sit with my legs crossed and be really tidy and not swear. Now I've got a ring on it, I do whatever I want! But because he's such a calm person, he helped me see things in a different way. With Caspar I instantly felt calmer," she said.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Major WhatsApp Dark Mode Update: Does Your Phone Run Android 9 or Older OS?
- Ranveer Singh Gives off Perfect Gujarati Vibes in Jayeshbhai Jordaar First Look
- This Chef's Idea of Coming up with a '100% Edible' iPhone Cover Is a Game Changer
- Vodafone And Airtel Now Charging For Calls Made to Jio Numbers: What Changed?
- Vodafone Idea Prepaid Tariffs Set to Become More Expensive: Here Are The Details