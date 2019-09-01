Take the pledge to vote

Ellie Goulding Weds Art Dealer Boyfriend in Lavish Ceremony

The two tied the knot Saturday in Yorkshire, England, at the gothic York Minster Cathedral.

Associated Press

Updated:September 1, 2019, 5:25 PM IST
Ellie Goulding Weds Art Dealer Boyfriend in Lavish Ceremony
Image of Ellie Goulding, Caspar Jopling, courtesy of Instagram
British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding has married art dealer Caspar Jopling in a lavish ceremony with pals Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Sienna Miller in attendance.

The two tied the knot Saturday in Yorkshire, England, at the gothic York Minster Cathedral.

The 32-year-old Goulding was wearing a white custom Chloe gown. She pulled up in a flower-adorned blue Volkswagen minivan to cheers with her long veil over her face. Her attendants struggled with wind as they wrangled the high-neck, long-sleeve dress.

Goulding and the 27-year-old Jopling, who has family ties to the area, were engaged last year.

Well-wishers lined the street leading to the cathedral as guests arrived. Among other celebrities on hand: Sarah Ferguson and her two daughters, princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.

