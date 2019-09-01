Ellie Goulding Weds Art Dealer Boyfriend in Lavish Ceremony
The two tied the knot Saturday in Yorkshire, England, at the gothic York Minster Cathedral.
Image of Ellie Goulding, Caspar Jopling, courtesy of Instagram
British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding has married art dealer Caspar Jopling in a lavish ceremony with pals Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Sienna Miller in attendance.
The two tied the knot Saturday in Yorkshire, England, at the gothic York Minster Cathedral.
The 32-year-old Goulding was wearing a white custom Chloe gown. She pulled up in a flower-adorned blue Volkswagen minivan to cheers with her long veil over her face. Her attendants struggled with wind as they wrangled the high-neck, long-sleeve dress.
View this post on Instagram
@elliegoulding wore a custom silk crepe dress by @chloe when she wed Caspar Jopling at York Minster Cathedral yesterday. The gown, created by @nramsayleviand, had a high neck and was sprinkled with hand-embroidered symbols, including the couple’s initials sewn into the veil. #elliegoulding 📷: @mattporteous
View this post on Instagram
В последний день лета певица Элли Голдинг, которой раньше приписывали роман с принцем Гарри, вышла замуж за арт-дилера Каспара Джоплинга. Торжество, подготовка к которому у влюбленных заняла год, состоялось на фоне живописного замка Говард. А среди приглашенных оказалось немало именитых персон✨ Перед алтарем Элли появилась в белоснежном платье над дизайном которого работала креативный директор Chloe Наташа Рамзи-Леви. Создание уникального наряда с вшитыми в воротник инициалами счастливой пары заняло 640 часов👰🏼 @hello__ru #hello_ru #hello_russia #EllieGoulding #CasparJopling #Chloe
Goulding and the 27-year-old Jopling, who has family ties to the area, were engaged last year.
Well-wishers lined the street leading to the cathedral as guests arrived. Among other celebrities on hand: Sarah Ferguson and her two daughters, princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.
