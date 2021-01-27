News18 Logo

Elliot Page And Emma Portner Announce Their Divorce

Actor Elliot Page has filed for divorce from wife Emma Portner after three years of marriage. According to Page Six, the 33-year-old actor filed for divorce in a Manhattan court.

“After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer,” the pair said in a joint statement on Tuesday. “We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends,” the couple added.

Their split comes over three years after they announced their surprise marriage just after New Year’s in 2018. Portner was vocal in her support of Elliot when the actor came out as transgender in December.


