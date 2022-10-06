Elnaaz Norouzi Comes Out In Support of Iranian Women, Says They Are Brave Because It's In Their Blood

Amid the ongoing turmoil in Iran, people from around the world are coming out in support of Iranian women. Actress and model Elnaaz Norouzi, who hails from Iran too, has also been sharing several videos and pictures on social media to extend her support. Recently, she took to her official Instagram account and dropped a video in which she can be talking about why Iranian women are brave and fearless.

With the ‘Unstoppable’ in the background of the video, the caption on Elnaaz’s video reads ‘Because it is in their BLOOD’. The Instagram reel then shares a glimpse of strong and powerful Iranian women of the past including Arteshbod Pantea (Commander of the Persian Army) and Artemisia (leader of Persian Navy who won many battles) among others.

“How come Iranian women are so brave and fearless ???!! 💥 Because it’s in our blood! 💪🏽❤️ Send this to a strong Iranian woman you know ✌” Elnaaz wrote in the caption.

Just a few days back, the actress-model also opened up about violent protests in Iran and told Hindustan Times that, “It is very important for us to talk about what is happening in the country because it is human rights violations.. They have cut off the internet so that people cannot communicate with the people outside.”

She also shared that she is unable to communicate with her family. “I am not able to reach my family. Every way of communication is blocked. It is kind of retarded, what’s going on over there. Unless we be the voice and make sure that it comes to everyone’s notice, nothing is going to change,” the actress added. Elnaaz also revealed that when her cousin got an internet connection for five minutes, she dropped her a message saying that is tear gas everywhere. “She got access to the internet for five minutes, and messaged me saying they are well but I had not spoken to her for over three days. Not being in contact with them leads to so much anxiety. My cousin was telling me that there is tear gas everywhere. I am so worried,” she further said.

