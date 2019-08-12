Elnaaz Norouzi Says Playing Double Role in Sacred Games 2 was Challenging
Starring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles, the second season of Sacred Games will premiere worldwide on Netflix on August 15.
Actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Surveen Chawla, Amruta Subhash and Elnaaz Norouzi during the promotions of their upcoming web series Sacred Games Season 2 in Mumbai on August 7, 2019. (Photo: IANS)
Actress Elnaaz Norouzi will be seen playing dual roles in the second season of popular series Sacred Games. She says it was challenging to switch between two different roles.
"It was challenging to play Jamila, who is vulnerable and naive and then switch to Zoya, who is powerful and manipulative. Both of my directors have been the biggest help. This experience has made me a better actress. Also, I'll be seen in a third avatar this season," Elnaaz said.
The second season of Sacred Games will premiere worldwide on Netflix on August 15. It also stars Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Surveen Chawla, Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey in important roles.
The sophomore season of the show, based on author Vikram Chandra's novel of the same name, will pick up from Sartaj Singh (Khan) pursuing his relentless battle of saving Mumbai and Ganesh Gaitonde (Siddiqui) facing bigger challenges to retain his position as the legendary kingpin of the city.
Like season one, Anurag Kashyap is at the helm of the portions featuring Siddiqui, while Neeraj Ghaywan of Masaan fame has come on board to direct the scenes with Khan.
Vikramaditya Motwane and Varun Grover return as the show-runner and the lead writer, respectively.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Reliance Jio Fiber: Roll-Out in September, Prices Start Rs 700 And Free 4K TV With Annual Plans
- Jio Fiber and Jio Postpaid Plus: Everything You Need to Know About The Priority Service
- Vindu Dara Singh, Wife Dina Umarova Eliminated From Nach Baliye 9
- Woman Who Yelled at Priyanka Chopra Says the Actress Made Her Look Like the 'Bad Guy'
- Akshay Kumar Reveals He Suffers From Slipped Disc After Fighting Wrestler