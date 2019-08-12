Elnaaz Norouzi Says Playing Double Role in Sacred Games 2 was Challenging

Actress Elnaaz Norouzi will be seen playing dual roles in the second season of popular series Sacred Games. She says it was challenging to switch between two different roles.

"It was challenging to play Jamila, who is vulnerable and naive and then switch to Zoya, who is powerful and manipulative. Both of my directors have been the biggest help. This experience has made me a better actress. Also, I'll be seen in a third avatar this season," Elnaaz said.

The second season of Sacred Games will premiere worldwide on Netflix on August 15. It also stars Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Surveen Chawla, Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey in important roles.

The sophomore season of the show, based on author Vikram Chandra's novel of the same name, will pick up from Sartaj Singh (Khan) pursuing his relentless battle of saving Mumbai and Ganesh Gaitonde (Siddiqui) facing bigger challenges to retain his position as the legendary kingpin of the city.

Like season one, Anurag Kashyap is at the helm of the portions featuring Siddiqui, while Neeraj Ghaywan of Masaan fame has come on board to direct the scenes with Khan.

Vikramaditya Motwane and Varun Grover return as the show-runner and the lead writer, respectively.

