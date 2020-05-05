Elon Musk and Grimes Welcome Their First Child Together

Multi-billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk, 48 and his 32-year-old girlfriend and Canadian singer Claire Boucher aka Grimes have welcomed their first child together. The pair has been dating since 2018. This is Grimes' first child. Musk has five sons with his first wife, Justine.

As per reports, the baby was welcomed on Monday evening. Musk shared the happy news on social media writing, "Mom and baby all good." The gender of the child has not been revealed yet by the couple.

A few hours away! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 4, 2020

Mom & baby all good — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

Earlier, in January, Grimes had sparked speculations that she was pregnant as she posted a topless photo with a graphic of an unborn child overlaid onto her stomach on Instagram. As social media was abuzz whether she is pregnant or not, Instagram reportedly removed her photo for violating its nudity policies.

Grimes later confirmed the news of her pregnancy in a candid post.

She also said that the child was Musk's in an interview with Rolling Stones magazine, adding, "I do just actually really love my boyfriend." Adding further about their relationship, Grimes had said, "No one believes me about this, but I just did not understand what I was getting into at all."

