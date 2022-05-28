Elon Musk Breaks His Silence on Ex Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's Case: 'I Hope They Both...'

Elon Musk has shared his reaction to the ongoing defamation case between his ex-girlfriend Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. Heard dated Musk for a year before they parted ways. The Tesla CEO’s name popped up during the trial as well.

Depp was confronted about a text he sent to his former talent agent Christian Carinno regarding Musk. In the text, the actor mentioned Heard and Musk’s affair. While Musk has not addressed the said portion of the trial, he did express his hope that both the actors ‘move on’.

Musk made the statement while replying to a tweet that somewhat summarised the details of the case. The user, going by the social media handle Lex Fridman, tweeted, “My takeaways from Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial: 1. Fame is one hell of a drug (for some). 2. Psychiatrists & lawyers come in drastically varying levels of skill. 3. Lying to millions of people is something humans are capable of. 4. Love can be messy. 5. Mega pint of wine.”

Replying to the tweet, Musk said, “I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible.”

I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 28, 2022

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard dated for a while before they tied the knot in 2015. However, their marriage ended in 2017. Following the divorce, Heard wrote an op-ed in 2018 for the Washington Post claiming that she was domestically abused. Although Depp’s name was not mentioned, the aftermath of the op-ed led to Depp losing acting roles. He famously lost his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean.

Heard in return counter-sued him for $100m. The trial has been broadcast with several details about their relationship making headlines. The trial has massive public attention with snippets of the proceedings going viral on social media.

