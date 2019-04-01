English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Elon Musk Turns Rapper with Song Honouring Harambe
The two-minute track is a bouncy tribute to Harambe, the gorilla who was killed in the Cincinnati Zoo.
File photo of Elon Musk (AP).
Elon Musk has combined a Twitter joke, a years-old meme and Auto-Tune into a surprise new song called "RIP Harambe", which the Tesla CEO uploaded on the online audio distribution platform SoundCloud.
"This might be my finest work," said Musk, adding: "I'm disappointed that my record label failed."
The two-minute track is a bouncy tribute to Harambe, the gorilla who was killed in the Cincinnati Zoo after dragging a three-year-old boy who climbed into his enclosure in 2016, reports rollingstone.com.
"RIP Harambe/Sipping on some Bombay/We on our way to heaven/Amen, Amen," an auto-tuned voice sings.
Since it was uploaded early Saturday, the song was streamed for over 250,000 times.
Emo G Recordshttps://t.co/zsuB2NDl48 pic.twitter.com/anVkKeFMGr— Jung Musk (@elonmusk) March 30, 2019
