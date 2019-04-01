LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Elon Musk Turns Rapper with Song Honouring Harambe

The two-minute track is a bouncy tribute to Harambe, the gorilla who was killed in the Cincinnati Zoo.

IANS

Updated:April 1, 2019, 6:03 PM IST

File photo of Elon Musk (AP).
Elon Musk has combined a Twitter joke, a years-old meme and Auto-Tune into a surprise new song called "RIP Harambe", which the Tesla CEO uploaded on the online audio distribution platform SoundCloud.

"This might be my finest work," said Musk, adding: "I'm disappointed that my record label failed."

The two-minute track is a bouncy tribute to Harambe, the gorilla who was killed in the Cincinnati Zoo after dragging a three-year-old boy who climbed into his enclosure in 2016, reports rollingstone.com.

"RIP Harambe/Sipping on some Bombay/We on our way to heaven/Amen, Amen," an auto-tuned voice sings.




Since it was uploaded early Saturday, the song was streamed for over 250,000 times.

