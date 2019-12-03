Take the pledge to vote

Elsa Pataky Says She and Husband Chris Hemsworth Argue about Thor's Hammers

Elsa Pataky dished on what she and Chris Hemsworth usually argue about. The actors have been married since 2010 and have three children, India, Sasha and Tristan.

December 3, 2019
Elsa Pataky Says She and Husband Chris Hemsworth Argue about Thor's Hammers
Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky recently revealed that she and the actor have arguments about whether or not they should decorate their home's important places with Thors's hammers. In a recent interview with Australian radio show Fitzy & Wippa, the actress said that Chris always chooses the best places in their house to showcase the Mjolnir props and she wouldn't have any of that.

"Yes he always picks the best places in the house, and I'm like, 'It's not going there,' Pataky said.

"We have five of them from every movie we've done, like, seriously, no," she shared.

The actress also said that she was at her wit's end when the actor brought home the Stormbreaker, the bigger weapon that was featured in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"How funny, so no more hammers?" Radio host Whippa quizzed Pataky who laughed.

Recently, Pataky came into news when she talked about Liam Hemsworth's separation with Miley Cyrus, months after tying the knot after a 10-year-old relationship. Pataky had said that he deserved "much more" than Cyrus.

"My brother in law, well, after a relationship where he dedicated 10 years, he’s discouraged...but he’s taking it well. He’s a strong guy and he deserves the best. I think he deserves much more," she said.

She also talked about how the Hemsworth family was with him during his low time. ‘Family is always there to protect you. He and his brother are so close and he’s really been there for him to give him the strength he needs.’

Elsa and Chris tied the knot in 2010 and are parents to three kids, India, and twins Sasha and Tristan. Hemsworth will be making a comeback as the god of thunder and lightning in Thor: Love and Thunder directed by Taika Waititi, starring Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson.

