Elton John Blasts 'Malicious' Reports of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Private Jet Travel

Elton John and Ellen DeGeneres spoke out on Monday in support of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, calling them a down-to-earth and hardworking couple who were being unfairly attacked by the media.

John recalled his friendship with Harry’s mother, the late Princess Diana, in a series of tweets in which he appealed to the press to stop the almost daily “relentless and untrue assassinations on their character.”

The Rocketman singer was responding to criticism in Britain over two recent vacations taken by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their three-month-old baby Archie to Spain, and to the south of France, where the couple stayed at John’s villa in Nice.

I am deeply distressed by today’s distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private stay at my home in Nice last week. pic.twitter.com/WjVRDSMX0z — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 19, 2019

Britain’s Sun newspaper at the weekend blasted the royal couple - Queen Elizabeth’s grandson and his American wife, a former actress - as hypocritical “eco warriors” for flying on private jets despite voicing concerns over the environment and conservation.

John tweeted that he provided Harry and Meghan with a private jet to his home for security reasons but said a contribution was made to Carbon Footprint Ltd, which offsets carbon emissions by funding environmentally friendly projects.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.