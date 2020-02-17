Elton John Cuts Concert Short Due to Walking Pneumonia
"I've just completely lost my voice. I can't sing. I've got to go. I'm sorry," an emotional John told the crowd.
Elton John
Music legend Elton John was forced to halt a show in New Zealand after being diagnosed with walking pneumonia.
The 72-year-old musician lost his voice in the middle of his performance at Auckland's Mount Smart Stadium on Sunday, reported BBC.
"I've just completely lost my voice. I can't sing. I've got to go. I'm sorry," an emotional John told the crowd.
The concert was part of the Oscar winner's New Zealand leg of Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.
Walking pneumonia, also called atypical pneumonia, is a type of lung infection often caused by bacteria or viruses. Its symptoms are comparable to those of a bad cold, often including a cough, chest pain, a sore throat and a headache.
John was checked by a medic halfway through the show and, despite his illness, he was able to perform classics such as "Candle in the Wind" and "All the Girls Love Alice".
But his voice gave way as he tried to sing "Daniel", after which he called off the set.
After he left the stage, the singer posted an apology to his fans on Instagram.
"I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more. I'm disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had.
"Thank you so much for your extraordinary support and all the love you showed me during tonight's performance. I am eternally grateful. Love, Elton xx," he wrote.
View this post on Instagram
I want to thank everyone who attended tonight’s gig in Auckland. I was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier today, but I was determined to give you the best show humanly possible. I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more. I’m disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had. Thank-you so much for your extraordinary support and all the love you showed me during tonight’s performance. I am eternally grateful. Love, Elton xx 📷 @bengibsonphoto
John announced in 2018 that he would stop touring in order to prioritise his family, but only after embarking on the three-year Farewell Yellow Brick Road global tour.
The musician's next shows in Auckland on Tuesday and Thursday would go ahead as planned, the tour promoters said.
