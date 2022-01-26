Elton John Postpones His US Tour Dates After Testing Positive for Covid-19

Many celebrity artists have been tested positive for COVID-19 as a result of the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak, and they have been informing their fans via social media. The 74-year-old singer revealed the news on his Instagram stories recently, noting that he had cancelled two planned shows in Texas. After testing positive for COVID-19, pop megastar Elton John postponed two concerts in Dallas on Tuesday as part of what is expected to be a prolonged farewell tour.

“Hi everyone, wanted to send a message to let you know that I have contracted COVID and so have had to reschedule my shows in Dallas. If you have tickets, you’ll be contacted with the new dates really soon," he wrote.

“It’s always a massive disappointment to move shows and I’m so sorry to anyone who’s inconvenienced by this, but I want to keep myself and my team safe," he continued in his statement.

The legendary singer was scheduled to perform at the American Airlines Center on Tuesday and Wednesday as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. The singer and his team have yet to announce new tour dates.

A statement shared on the venue’s official website said: “It is with great regret that the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour dates in Dallas, set for Tuesday, January 25 and Wednesday, January 26, must be postponed due to Elton recently testing positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, Elton is fully vaccinated and boosted and is experiencing only mild symptoms. ”

The Cold Heart musician also stated that he has been fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 and is only experiencing minor symptoms.

He also stated that he expects to be able to perform at scheduled Arkansas shows this weekend. The changes are the latest setback in the musician’s ill-fated farewell tour. The Farewell Yellow Brick Road began in 2018 as Sir Elton’s farewell tour after more than 50 years on the road. However, Sir Elton’s hectic schedule of over 300 shows around the world was repeatedly disrupted, first by pandemic-related restrictions, then by hip surgery following a fall in September last year. Last Wednesday, the show returned to the air after a nearly two-year hiatus in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Londoner, who once had seven consecutive number-one albums in the United States, is expected to tour the country until April when he will begin his European tour.

