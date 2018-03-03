English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Assembly Election LIVE Results
- WON
RATAN LAL NATHBJP (Mohanpur)
- WON
SUDIP ROY BARMANBJP (Agartala)
- LOST
GOPAL CHANDRA ROYCONG (Banamalipur)
- LOST
MANIK DEYCPI(M) (Majlishpur)
- LOST
BAHARUL MAJUMDERBJP (Boxanagar)
- LEADING
MANIK SARKARCPI(M) (Dhanpur)
- LOST
BIRAJIT SINHACONG (Kailashahar)
- WON
AL HEKBJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
- WON
AMPAREEN LYNGDOHCONG (East Shillong)
- LOST
PAUL LYNGDOHUDP (West Shillong)
- LOST
ARDENT BASAIAWMOITHSPDP (Nongkrem)
- WON
DONKUPAR ROYUDP (Shella)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Songsak)
- WON
JAMES SANGMANPP (Dadenggre)
- WON
AGATHA SANGMANPP (South Tura)
- WON
ZENITH SANGMACONG (Rangsakona)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Ampati)
- WON
DIKKANCHI D SHIRACONG (Mahendraganj)
- WON
TR ZELIANGNPF (Peren)
- WON
NEIPHIU RIONDPP (Northern angami-ii)
- LOST
KEWEKHAPE THERIECONG (Pfutsero)
- LOST
KL CHISHIBJP (Atoizu)
- WON
YANTHUNGO PATTONBJP (Tyui)
Elton John Screams at Fan During Gig
He was performing his hit "Saturday night's alright" during his Las Vegas residency on Thursday when some fans were invited up on stage with him
A file photo of Sir Elton John.
Las Vegas: Veteran musician Elton John stormed off stage after an expletive-laden rant when a fan touched him while he was playing the piano during his show here.
He was performing his hit "Saturday night's alright" during his Las Vegas residency on Thursday when some fans were invited up on stage with him, reports mirror.co.uk.
As the crowd surrounded the piano, some reached out to touch John as he sang the classic tune.
But John took off after warning revellers he would leave if they continued to reach out as he sang.
Moments before the incident, John could be seen screaming "f**k off" repeatedly at one concert-goer.
While his band carried on playing, John eventually returned to the stage -- but only after the crowd had vacated it.
The star then said on the mic: "No more coming on stage during 'Saturday night'. You f**ked it up."
One concert-goer, Matthew Jay, said: "Holy s**t Elton John just stormed the f**k off stage. During 'Saturday night', they brought a ton of people on stage, and one guy wouldn't stop touching him.
"He went off mic and clearly mouthed 'f**k off' twice and then pushed his hand. He left, and they cut the song short and ushered everyone off stage and escorted the guy out of the building."
John then continued his set with the ballad "A circle of life" from "The Lion King" musical.
