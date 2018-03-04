Elton John Speaks Out After Storming Off Stage Mid-Concert

A statement from Elton. pic.twitter.com/Cdd7jqjPZt — Elton John (@eltonofficial) March 3, 2018

Legendary singer Elton John, who stormed off the stage mid-concert due to a handsy fan, says he let the "rude and disruptive" person know how he felt.The 70-year-old was performing the hit song "Saturday night's alright" during his residency when some lucky fans were invited up on stage with him - but he lost it when one overzealous fan kept touching his piano.He addressed the incident on Saturday evening via a statement on Twitter, reports mirror.co.uk.He said: "On Thursday night in Las Vegas a fan put his hands on the piano keys while I was playing and continued to do so even after I asked him to stop. He then proceeded to reach over the piano and try to take pictures, completely disrupting the performance.""I bring fans onstage every evening when we play 'Saturday night...' in the set, it is always a lovely part of the show where I get to meet them, shake their hands and have them right there with me while I play."They have always been very courteous to the fact we are in the middle of playing a song live," he added.The music star said this particular fan was "rude and disruptive" and he wanted to tell him so."This guy was rude, disruptive and had no care or respect for our show and so I let him know how I felt, then left the stage until they had removed him."Moments before the incident at The Colosseum here, John could be seen screaming "f*** off" repeatedly at one concertgoer.While his band carried on playing, John eventually returned to the stage - but only after the crowd had vacated the stage.