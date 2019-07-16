Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Elvis Presley Biopic: Austin Butler Set to Play Lead Role Opposite Tom Hanks in Baz Luhrmann Directorial

After a long wait, the Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Baz Luhrmann has found his star for the upcoming biopic based on the life of Elvis Presley.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 16, 2019, 3:21 PM IST
Elvis Presley Biopic: Austin Butler Set to Play Lead Role Opposite Tom Hanks in Baz Luhrmann Directorial
Image courtesy: Austin Butler/ Instagram
After a long wait, the Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Baz Luhrmann has found his star for the upcoming biopic based on the life of Elvis Presley. According to the reports, the director has roped in former Arrow actor Austin Butler to play the star-making role of Elvis Presley in the untitled drama. The movie will be covering the seminal legend’s growth from dirt poor singer to a global icon.

The decision to cast Butler as Presley has come to light after a competitive casting contest, where the 27-year-old actor was chosen among other considerations for the role, including Ansel Elgort, Harry Styles and Miles Teller.

Sharing a news piece on his Instagram profile, Butler shared the news with a caption that read, “You have made my life complete, and I love you so”

The film explores Presley’s life through the lens of his complicated, 20-year relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, who will be played by Tom Hanks.

While the screenplay of the movie was written by Luhrmann and Craig Pearce, Luhrmann will take the charge to co-produce the movie alongside the Oscar-winner Catherine Martin, his partner and frequent collaborator.

The film’s production is to begin early next year, with the filming taking place in Queensland, Australia.

Butler was last seen as a cast in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood, set in 1960s Los Angeles and starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

