English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Elvis Presley Was a Paedophile, Claims Author Joel Williamson in New Book
Author Joel Williamson has claimed in his book 'Elvis Presley: A Southern Life' that Elvis Presley had girlfriends as young as 14 while he was on tour aged 22.
Elvis Presley passed away in 1977.
Loading...
The King of Rock and Roll Elvis Presley was a paedophile and had girlfriends as young as 14 while he was on tour aged 22, a book has claimed.
Author Joel Williamson has said Elvis kept a group of three 14-year-old girls with him on tour who were up "for pillow fights, tickling, kissing and cuddling", reports vice.com.
In Elvis Presley: A Southern Life, Williamson also alleges that he cheated on his 15-year-old girlfriend Dixie Locke when he was 19, before ringing her desperately as he drove to the hospital when the condom broke, reports dailymail.co.uk.
Dixie and Elvis dated between early 1953 and October 1955.
Elvis reportedly had a string of underage women, including his wife Priscilla. The pair met in Bad Nauheim, Germany, during his army career when she was just 14.
That first night with Elvis, "he made love to her in every way short of penetration. It was as if Priscilla's virginity was another thing that Elvis strangely and sorely needed to maintain", the book claims.
When Elvis' mother Gladys died in 1958, his craving for companionship in bed became stronger, Williamson claims.
He says in the book: "There had been a river of sex before, now there was a flood." From 1958 until his death in 1977, he always needed a woman or girl in bed.
Williamson also claims Elvis was "obsessed with virginity", sleeping with two 26-year-old self-proclaimed virgins in August 1970.
When Priscilla arrived in Memphis to announce she was no longer in love with him and was separating, he flew into a jealous rage and raped her.
"Thus, the love affair between Elvis and Priscilla ended, ignominiously, with spousal rape," writes the author.
Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Purple Butterfly Gown at Cannes 2018 Red Carpet Took 3000 Hours to Make
Follow @News18Movies for more
Author Joel Williamson has said Elvis kept a group of three 14-year-old girls with him on tour who were up "for pillow fights, tickling, kissing and cuddling", reports vice.com.
In Elvis Presley: A Southern Life, Williamson also alleges that he cheated on his 15-year-old girlfriend Dixie Locke when he was 19, before ringing her desperately as he drove to the hospital when the condom broke, reports dailymail.co.uk.
Dixie and Elvis dated between early 1953 and October 1955.
Elvis reportedly had a string of underage women, including his wife Priscilla. The pair met in Bad Nauheim, Germany, during his army career when she was just 14.
That first night with Elvis, "he made love to her in every way short of penetration. It was as if Priscilla's virginity was another thing that Elvis strangely and sorely needed to maintain", the book claims.
When Elvis' mother Gladys died in 1958, his craving for companionship in bed became stronger, Williamson claims.
He says in the book: "There had been a river of sex before, now there was a flood." From 1958 until his death in 1977, he always needed a woman or girl in bed.
Williamson also claims Elvis was "obsessed with virginity", sleeping with two 26-year-old self-proclaimed virgins in August 1970.
When Priscilla arrived in Memphis to announce she was no longer in love with him and was separating, he flew into a jealous rage and raped her.
"Thus, the love affair between Elvis and Priscilla ended, ignominiously, with spousal rape," writes the author.
Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Purple Butterfly Gown at Cannes 2018 Red Carpet Took 3000 Hours to Make
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Would've Been Happy if I Had Only Played Pakistan Series: Archer
- YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Student Discount Plans Introduced in India
- Deepika Padukone on Legalising Same-sex Marriage: Feels Strange We Even Need to Address It
- Have Your Ever Bought a Phone Even Before Its Launch? Someone Just Got a Moto Z4 From Amazon
- IAF All-Women Crew Makes History, Flies Mi-17 Helicopter for the First Time
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results