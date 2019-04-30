English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Embarrassing Awkward Producers' is Kareena Kapoor's Favourite Pastime, Reveals Rhea Kapoor
Siblings Kareena Kapoor and Karisma stepped out for an afternoon dine-in with friend, film producer and celebrity-stylist Rhea Kapoor in Mumbai. Rhea termed the lunch date a 'Veere mini reunion.'
Image: Rhea Kapoor/Instagram
Loading...
Kareena Kapoor is known for having her way during a film's shoot. Earlier, it was revealed by Rhea Kapoor, on an episode of Koffee With Karan, how Kareena used to be a boss on the sets of Veere Di Wedding, while they were shooting for the film.
Recently, Rhea and Kareena, who were also also accompanied by the latter's elder sister Karisma, stepped out for a lunch date in Mumbai, which Rhea preferred to term a 'Veere mini reunion.' The other actresses from Veere..., namely Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania missed the outing, but the women sure had a fun time together if Rhea's Instagram updates post-lunch is anything to go by.
Rhea posted a picture of them together and captioned it, "Veere mini reunion.. missed you @sonamkapoor @reallyswara @shikhatalsania and mostly YOU @mickeycontractor 😀😍."
But what caught attention was Rhea's Instagram story, which revealed Kareena's favourite pastime. Captioning a picture of Kareena from the lunch date, Rhea wrote, "Embarrassing awkward producers is Kareena Kapoor's favourite pass time. Let this be know," (sic) adding an embarrassed emoticon of a monkey closing his eyes.
The image reveals Kareena, who is dressed in a casual T-shirt and denims, seemingly throwing a shocking and a displeasing expression at something which is not in the frame. Clearly something brushed her the wrong way.
The still is from the time when the three ladies stepped out of the restaurant premises and were caught by the flashing photographers. A video of the incident was posted online on another Instagram page. See here:
On the movies front, Kareena will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in Good News, which is slated for December 27, 2019 release.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Recently, Rhea and Kareena, who were also also accompanied by the latter's elder sister Karisma, stepped out for a lunch date in Mumbai, which Rhea preferred to term a 'Veere mini reunion.' The other actresses from Veere..., namely Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania missed the outing, but the women sure had a fun time together if Rhea's Instagram updates post-lunch is anything to go by.
Rhea posted a picture of them together and captioned it, "Veere mini reunion.. missed you @sonamkapoor @reallyswara @shikhatalsania and mostly YOU @mickeycontractor 😀😍."
But what caught attention was Rhea's Instagram story, which revealed Kareena's favourite pastime. Captioning a picture of Kareena from the lunch date, Rhea wrote, "Embarrassing awkward producers is Kareena Kapoor's favourite pass time. Let this be know," (sic) adding an embarrassed emoticon of a monkey closing his eyes.
The image reveals Kareena, who is dressed in a casual T-shirt and denims, seemingly throwing a shocking and a displeasing expression at something which is not in the frame. Clearly something brushed her the wrong way.
The still is from the time when the three ladies stepped out of the restaurant premises and were caught by the flashing photographers. A video of the incident was posted online on another Instagram page. See here:
On the movies front, Kareena will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in Good News, which is slated for December 27, 2019 release.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jessica Alba, Lupita Nyong’o, Shailene Woodley Turn Up the Heat at Dior's First Couture Show in Morocco
- Harleen Sethi on Break Up with Vicky Kaushal: I Am Nobody’s Ex or Current or Future Girlfriend
- How Much do You Pay For a Multi TV Subscription From Tata Sky, Dish TV, Airtel Digital TV and D2H?
- Trolls Targeting Swara Bhasker's Masturbation Scene for Vote Campaign Reveals a Sick Mentality
- PewDiePie Wants 'Subscribe to PewDiePie' Meme to End After New Zealand Shooting
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results