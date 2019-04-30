Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'Embarrassing Awkward Producers' is Kareena Kapoor's Favourite Pastime, Reveals Rhea Kapoor

Siblings Kareena Kapoor and Karisma stepped out for an afternoon dine-in with friend, film producer and celebrity-stylist Rhea Kapoor in Mumbai. Rhea termed the lunch date a 'Veere mini reunion.'

News18.com

Updated:April 30, 2019, 12:11 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Embarrassing Awkward Producers' is Kareena Kapoor's Favourite Pastime, Reveals Rhea Kapoor
Image: Rhea Kapoor/Instagram
Loading...
Kareena Kapoor is known for having her way during a film's shoot. Earlier, it was revealed by Rhea Kapoor, on an episode of Koffee With Karan, how Kareena used to be a boss on the sets of Veere Di Wedding, while they were shooting for the film.

Recently, Rhea and Kareena, who were also also accompanied by the latter's elder sister Karisma, stepped out for a lunch date in Mumbai, which Rhea preferred to term a 'Veere mini reunion.' The other actresses from Veere..., namely Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania missed the outing, but the women sure had a fun time together if Rhea's Instagram updates post-lunch is anything to go by.

Rhea posted a picture of them together and captioned it, "Veere mini reunion.. missed you @sonamkapoor @reallyswara @shikhatalsania and mostly YOU @mickeycontractor 😀😍."



But what caught attention was Rhea's Instagram story, which revealed Kareena's favourite pastime. Captioning a picture of Kareena from the lunch date, Rhea wrote, "Embarrassing awkward producers is Kareena Kapoor's favourite pass time. Let this be know," (sic) adding an embarrassed emoticon of a monkey closing his eyes.

The image reveals Kareena, who is dressed in a casual T-shirt and denims, seemingly throwing a shocking and a displeasing expression at something which is not in the frame. Clearly something brushed her the wrong way.

Rhea Kapoor Insta Story

The still is from the time when the three ladies stepped out of the restaurant premises and were caught by the flashing photographers. A video of the incident was posted online on another Instagram page. See here:



On the movies front, Kareena will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in Good News, which is slated for December 27, 2019 release.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram