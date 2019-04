'Embarrassing Awkward Producers' is Kareena Kapoor's Favourite Pastime, Reveals Rhea Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor is known for having her way during a film's shoot. Earlier, it was revealed by Rhea Kapoor, on an episode of Koffee With Karan, how Kareena used to be a boss on the sets of Veere Di Wedding, while they were shooting for the film.Recently, Rhea and Kareena, who were also also accompanied by the latter's elder sister Karisma, stepped out for a lunch date in Mumbai, which Rhea preferred to term a 'Veere mini reunion.' The other actresses from Veere..., namely Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania missed the outing, but the women sure had a fun time together if Rhea's Instagram updates post-lunch is anything to go by.Rhea posted a picture of them together and captioned it, "Veere mini reunion.. missed you @sonamkapoor @reallyswara @shikhatalsania and mostly YOU @mickeycontractor 😀😍."But what caught attention was Rhea's Instagram story, which revealed Kareena's favourite pastime. Captioning a picture of Kareena from the lunch date, Rhea wrote, "Embarrassing awkward producers is Kareena Kapoor's favourite pass time. Let this be know," (sic) adding an embarrassed emoticon of a monkey closing his eyes.The image reveals Kareena, who is dressed in a casual T-shirt and denims, seemingly throwing a shocking and a displeasing expression at something which is not in the frame. Clearly something brushed her the wrong way.The still is from the time when the three ladies stepped out of the restaurant premises and were caught by the flashing photographers. A video of the incident was posted online on another Instagram page. See here:On the movies front, Kareena will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in Good News, which is slated for December 27, 2019 release.Follow @News18Movies for more