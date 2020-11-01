Emeraude Toubia Boards Gina Rodriguez's 'Like It Used To Be'

Los Angeles: “Shadowhunter” actor Emeraude Toubia has been cast in Gina Rodriguez-starrer “Like It Used to Be”. Based on Bernardo Cubria’s screenplay, the comedy centres on four female best friends going for a final road trip to Mexico when one finds out life changing news.

Toubia will essay the role of Sofia, a well-to-do Mexican woman with a hippie/designer fashion sense who joins the girls on the road trip. The film will also feature actor Karla Souza, best known for starring in popular series “How To Get Away With Murder”. The project is being developed and produced by Jolene Rodriguez, president of Broken English Productions. Souza is also producing.