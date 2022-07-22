Emergency: Anupam Kher Unveils His First Look as Jayaprakash Narayan in Kangana Ranaut’s Film

After piquing the curiosity of fans by dropping a captivating teaser featuring Kangana Ranaut as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the much-anticipated film Emergency, the makers have unveiled a new poster of Anupam Kher as the late political leader Jayaprakash Narayan. On Friday, Anupam Kher took to his social media handle to share his first look as JP Narayan, who was an opponent of Indira Gandhi in the 1970s.

Along with the first look poster, Anupam Kher wrote, “BIG: Happy and proud to essay the role of the man who questioned fearlessly, a rebel in the truest sense of the word, #JayaPrakashNarayan in #KanganaRanaut starrer and directorial next #Emergency. My 527th! Jai Ho! #JP #Loknayak.”

Check the first look here:

Soon after the poster was shared, scores of Anupam’s fans and his colleagues from the industry flooded the comments section with compliments and expressed their excitement for the upcoming film.

Anupam’s Kashmir Files co-star Darshan Kumaar wrote, “Congratulations n Best Wishes sir ❤️ Dhamakedar Look.”

Another fan wrote, “So looking forward to this ,” while a social media user commented, “My god.. I’m currently reading the book on Indira Gandhi and can’t wait to watch this movie. .”

Earlier this month, a teaser was released revealing Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi. The actress got a lot of praise for nailing the look perfectly. She was almost unrecognisable as the former prime minister of India. In the picture and promo video, Kangana was seen donning the look of the late politician, complete with spectacles and a cotton saree. She had shared the first clip with the caption, “Presenting ‘Her’ who was called ‘Sir’ #Emergency shoot begins.”

Kangana Ranaut is donning the director’s hat for the second time for Emergency. Earlier, she had helmed Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi which was released in 2019. Talking about Emergency, the actress had earlier mentioned that even though Emergency is a political drama, it is not Indira Gandhi’s biopic. “It is not the biopic of Indira Gandhi. It is a grand period film. To be precise, it is a political drama that will help my generation to understand the socio-political landscape of current India,” she had said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

The actress often shares updates about her film on social media. Last month, she had shared a couple of posts giving a glimpse of her transformation. She also introduced Oscar and BAFTA-winning makeup artist David Malinowski, who helped her transform into her character. She shared a couple of photos where David can be seen discussing her looks with her and helping her with the makeup.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut’s last theatrical release Dhaakad had a terrible run at the box office. After ending its run at the box office, the Razneesh Ghai’s directorial failed to even earn Rs 3 crore. As per a recent report in Bollywood Hungama, the makers are facing a Rs 78 crore loss, as the estimated making budget of Kangana’s actioner, was Rs 85 crore. The movie reportedly managed to earn a lifetime of Rs 2.58 crore at the box office.

