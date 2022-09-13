Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Introduces Vishak Nair As Sanjay Gandhi; Check His First Look Here

Kangana Ranaut is currently working on her upcoming film Emergency. After releasing her look as Indira Gandhi for the film, the actress has been dropping first-look posters of the rest of the cast members too. On Tuesday, Kangana took to her Instagram handle and introduced all to Vishak Nair, who will be playing the role of late politician Sanjay Gandhi. With an intense expression on his face, Vishak looks lost in deep thoughts in this poster.

“Presenting the powerhouse of talent @nair.vishak as #SanjayGandhi; Sanjay was the soul of Indira … the man she loved and lost,” Kangana wrote in the caption. Vishal also shared the same on his Instagram account and mentioned that it is an honour for him to play Sanjay Gandhi in the film. “Truly honoured to essay the role of #SanjayGandhi – an enigma whose ambition eclipsed all. Humbled to be a part of such a great team in @kanganaranaut ‘s directorial #Emergency,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Earlier, Kangana also revealed look posters of Shreyas Talpade as late former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Anupam Kher as late political leader Jayaprakash Narayan and Mahima Chaudhry as late Pupul Jayakar, who was an author and Indira’s close friend. Emergency will also feature Milind Soman as Sam Manekshaw. His look poster was also unveiled last month. Recently, Kangana also revealed that she has roped in her ‘acting guru’ Arvind Gaur for a cameo appearance in Emergency.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO



Kangana is not just playing the lead in the movie but is also directing it. This is for the second time that the actress is donning the director’s hat. Earlier, she also helmed Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi which was released in 2019.

Kangana Ranaut announced her directorial Emergency last year and later clarified that even though Emergency is a political drama, it is not Indira Gandhi’s biopic. “It is not the biopic of Indira Gandhi. It is a grand period film. To be precise, it is a political drama that will help my generation to understand the socio-political landscape of current India,” she had said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here