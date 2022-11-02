Emergency Shoot Schedule: Kangana Ranaut Explains Why She Needs An Umbrella

After essaying the role of the former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivii, Kangana Ranaut will next be seen playing the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, in the upcoming film Emergency. In addition to portraying the titular role, the four-time National Award-winning actress is also directing and producing the political drama. The shooting of Emergency had gone on floors in July this year, and Kangana has also concluded its first shoot schedule.

The production of this highly anticipated Hindi film is going on in full swing. The Queen star has now kicked off the following schedule of Emergency, and she recently headed out for a technical recce with her team. On Tuesday, November 1, Kangana gave fans a sneak peek into her recce for the film’s shoot location on Instagram.

In the first photograph, the 35-year-old actress was seen at an outdoor location with the Emergency team. In the second picture, Kangana Ranaut’s team is seen standing next to her, holding an umbrella to protect her from the sun. Explaining the reason behind needing protection against exposure to the sun, Kangana wrote, “Also for those who are wondering why that umbrella, well I love tan but need to maintain my skin tone for prosthetic patches.”

“PS that does not mean I am not a diva though,” concluded the caption.

Kangana Ranaut announced the much-awaited film last year. Besides her, the star cast of Emergency also boasts of Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, Satish Kaushik and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles. The political drama is produced under Kangana’s home production, Manikarnika Films, while it is written by Ritesh Shah, who worked with the Bollywood actress in Dhaakad.

