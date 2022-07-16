Emergency: Tamannaah Bhatia Is Impressed to See Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi, Calls It ‘Brilliant’

After replicating former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa stunningly in Thalaivi, Kangana Ranaut has left everyone spellbound with her uncanny resemblance with former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi, in her upcoming directorial and starrer film Emergency. After dropping the first look on her official Instagram account, the actress not only stunned her fans but also amazed several celebrities. Now, acknowledging the same, actress Tamannaah Bhatia has praised Kangana’s strong resemblance with Indira Gandhi in her new look. Re-sharing the poster of Kangana’s upcoming film, Tamannaah wrote, “Bloody brilliant,” and ended it with a handful of heart-eye emoticons.

The poster features Kangana in her impeccable Indira Gandhi avatar, exhibiting her left profile. On Thursday, while dropping the first look from her upcoming directorial, the Queen actress revealed that the shooting of the film has begun. Kangana wrote in the caption, “Presenting Emergency First Look! Portraying one of the most powerful and controversial women in the history of the world…Emergency shoot begins.” Acknowledging the poster of her film, Kangana’s Dhaakad co-star Arjun Rampal took to the comments section and wrote, “superb”.

Dropping the teaser of her film on July 14, Kangana wrote in the caption, “Presenting ‘Her’ who was called ‘Sir’”. Several celebrities expressed their liking for the small clip in the comments section. Reacting to the teaser of the movie, Ekta Kapoor commented, “wow,” and ended with a handful of red heart emoticons. Actress Divya Dutta wrote, “Brilliant”, Shaheer Sheikh’s wife Ruchikaa Kapoor commented, “Incredible.” Apart from directing the film, Emergency is also written by Kangana, while the screenplay and the dialogues of the movie are penned by Pink and Kahaani fame Ritesh Shah.

The actress, who has earlier co-directed her 2019 film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, said in a statement, “Emergency reflects one of the most important periods in Indian political history which changed the way we view power and that’s why I decided to tell this story.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana was last seen in Razneesh Ghai’s actioner Dhaakad. The film also featured Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in the key roles. Next, the actress will be seen essaying the role of an Air Force pilot in Tejas, which will be helmed by Sarvesh Mewara.

