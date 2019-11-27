Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Emila Clarke Did Lot of Drinking with Emma Thompson on Last Christmas Set

Last Christmas, starring Emilia Clarke, Emma Thompson and Henry Goulding released in India on November 8, 2019. The film had the original music of George Michael.

IANS

Updated:November 27, 2019, 12:25 PM IST
Actress Emilia Clarke has revealed that she did 'a lot of drinking' with writer Emma Thompson while filming Last Christmas.

In an interview to Heat magazine, Emilia opened up on working Emma, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"We had a lot of fun together. We also got to do a lot of drinking together... and not just in the Christmas market scene, but also in a lot of other places," she said.

View this post on Instagram

Oh baby we made it goddamn SNOW last night at the festively freezing @lastchristmasthemovie premier! I couldn’t be prouder to hold onto my squad (for warmth as well as for love) as we stormed that blue carpet to the soundtrack of all things christmas.... so insta world I say go and see this movie we made! It will make you take a moment to stop, breathe, look and love. WHO CAN DISLIKE THAT?! Major props to my next level team of glam geniuses. From Pjs and a blocked up nose to this little sparkly number in the blink of a smokey eye.... @earlsimms2 @kaymontano @petraflannery @prada YOU LEGENDS BRING THE YUMMY # #☃️## #interviewsgobyfastwhenyoucantfeelyourfeet #thankgodforthewarmthofadame #mustlearnnotogivethepapsphotosofmyoesphagusalltheruddytime #christmas #is #here

A post shared by @ emilia_clarke on

Last Christmas, which is inspired by the songs of George Michael and Wham!, sees Emilia's character Kate struggling with life after she's made homeless while also working a dead-end job in a year-round Christmas store.

After meeting the mysterious Tom (Henry Golding), Kate begins to find herself again and learns how to be a better, more understanding person as she starts to focus on the bright future ahead of her.

Of her own wishes for 2020, Emilia added: "I want to do a lot. I want to celebrate life, drink, be happy - every day of the year. Maybe even do some bungee jumping! Or maybe not... I look forward to everything I have planned and I would just like to enjoy my time."

