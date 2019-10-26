Emilia Clarke Celebrates Birthday with Game of Thrones Cast, Calls it 'Hairy Reunion'

Actress Emilia Clarke, who is most famous for playing the role of Daenerys Targaryen on HBO's now-concluded series Game of Thrones, turned 33 on October 23. The actress has now shared some pics from her birthday celebration and they indeed reek of GoT nostalgia.

Actor Kit Harington, who played the role of Jon Snow in the series and Aquaman star Jason Momoa, who essayed Khal Drogo, turned up for Emilia's birthday celebrations. The pics are proof that they indeed had a little reunion. Clarke shared the pic with Harington and Momoa captioning it, "Reunions never looked this hairy."

Check out pics from Clarke's birthday celebration here:

Clarke gained international fame for her portrayal of Daenerys in the HBO fantasy television series Game of Thrones from 2011 to 2019. The actress earned several accolades including three Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series nominations and a nomination for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for the role.

Notably, essaying the role of Daenerys gave Emilia widespread acclaim for her portrayal of a woman, whose character arc sees a transition from a frightened girl to that of an empowered queen in a span of eight seasons. Though the ending of the show has received mixed reviews, Emilia's portrayal left everyone stunned.

