Emilia Clarke Confirms Marvel Debut, Jokes About Secrecy Around It: 'There's a Man Outside My House'

Hollywood actress Emilia Clarke, who will soon make her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), is quite scared of revealing any information regarding her upcoming project. The actress will soon be seen starring in the MCU series, Secret Invasion. Given the secrecy that often surrounds any MCU project, the British actress admitted that she fears blurting out any important information as she appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Speaking to Fallon, Clarke confirmed that she would be starring in the upcoming Disney Plus series and revealed that the first people she spoke to from Marvel were their security team, and she was convinced that there is a man outside herhouse. The 34-year-old actress told Fallon, “There’s been a car parked there for a long time, and I swear to God, he’s undercover.”

Fallon pointed out that given Clarke’s experience with the HBO blockbuster series Game of Thrones, she must have found the MCU protocol of secrecy quite easy. However, Clarke replied, “That’s what I thought, but they schooled me. So I don’t know what to do.”

It is speculated that the storyline of Secret Invasion will revolve around Samuel L Jackson’s character Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos. Besides Clarke, the mini-series will also star Olivia Colman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Christopher McDonald and Killian Scott.

The actress had appeared on the show to promote her comic book MOM Mother of Madness, which she co-wrote with Marguerite Bennett. Clarke explained that the idea of writing the comic book branched out from a “silly conversation” she had with her friends who wondered how it would be to create a superhero who was imperfect and a total mess like regular humans.

The star of the comic book is a single mother named Maya who discovers she possesses some impressive superpowers, and utilises them to take on a secret faction of human traffickers.

