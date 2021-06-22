Emilia Clarke Dreads Leaking Information About Her Role in MCU's Secret Invasion

Considering her experience with HBO blockbuster Game of Thrones, actress Emilia Clarke is no stranger to keeping her role in a certain movie or television series under wraps. However, the actor who will next be seen in Marvel Cinematic Universe upcoming series Secret Invasion, has confessed that she is quite dreading the fate that awaits her if some information regarding her role slips off her tongue.

In a recent interview to the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the British actress mentioned that the first people she spoke to at Marvel, after getting the role, was their security team. Describing her situation, the 34-year-old actress said that she actually lives in fear that something is going to happen, and that she may say something, and the makers of the movie will get upset. It is quite understandable that the actress is thrilled to join the MCU as she said that she is “super into” her character and is learning everything about it.

Secret Invasion will be released under the fourth phase of MCU. The series will be released on Disney plus just like its other recent superhero miniseries.

Secret Invasion is said to be focused on the character of Nick Fury played by Samuel L Jackson. The upcoming series will also feature Ben Mendelsohn who plays Skrull Talos. Emilia will be joined by another fellow British actress Olivia Colman in the upcoming series, however their roles have not yet been revealed by the makers. Some of the other actors that will be seen in the MCU series are Kingsley Ben-Adir, Killian Scott, and Christopher McDonald.

The six-episode series will be filmed in Europe and the United Kingdom and released in 2022. Secret Invasion is written and executive produced by Kyle Bradstreet and Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim would be directing episodes of the series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here