English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Emilia Clarke Finds Strong Characters Exciting
The actress, famous for essaying Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, will be seen as Qi'ra in Solo: A Star Wars Story
A still from Game Of Thrones.
Los Angeles: Actress Emilia Clarke says it is exciting to play a strong female character in "Solo: A Star Wars Story".
The actress, famous for essaying Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, will be seen as Qi'ra in the film.
"It is really exciting. As someone who has taken on characters that already exist, which can be really daunting and scary, it's been really fun to slip a new character in here that is integral to a character that we all know so well," Clarke said in a statement to IANS.
"I did a lot of research and I kind of geeked up on a lot of stuff because I wanted to get it right."
On how she got involved with the film, she said: Seeing 'The Force Awakens' was incredible. It's such an incredible piece of work and so stunning, because of how great Lucasfilm can make things look onscreen now.
"So it's this beloved story that you've grown up with that's been given a whole new makeover, and an opportunity to be part of that is too good to miss."
"Solo: A Star Wars Story" tells the story of how Han Solo met his future copilot Chewbacca before the events in the original 1977 "Star Wars". The film is the second anthology film after 2016's "Rogue One". The project is directed by Ron Howard.
It also stars Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Paul Bettany. The film will release in India on May 25.
Also Watch
-
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Friday 04 May , 2018 Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition Teaser Image Posted on Weibo
- 'Dhoni Review System' Strikes Again During KKR-CSK Clash
- Steven Gerrard Unveiled as New Rangers Manager
- Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
- Brazil Gymnastics Coach Accused of Sexual Abuse