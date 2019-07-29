Emilia Clarke Gives Game of Thrones Co-star Jason Momoa the Biggest Hug on His Birthday, See Pics
Emilia Clarke celebrated her 'Game of Thrones' co-star Jason Momoa's 40th birthday with an adorable Instagram post.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Emilia Clarke
Emilia Clarke is wishing her Khal Drogo a very happy birthday in Khaleesi style! Game of Thrones may be over, but Clarke's friendship with her on-screen husband Jason Momoa is forever.
On Saturday, Clarke posted an adorable birthday message for Momoa to Instagram. Clarke, who reunited with Momoa ahead of his 40th birthday, which will be on August 1, couldn't help but share their reunion moment with fans.
"With you I feel 2 feet small... HAPPY FREAKING BIRTHDAY BABY! An over-sized bath tub of happiness for another year of you,” the actress wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself and the Aquaman star embracing. In another photo, Clarke can be seen relaxing in an enormous bathtub.
She later joked in the hashtags that she finally found a bathtub large enough to bathe her dragons in.
Clarke recently took some time off her hectic schedule following the end of HBO's hit show. The actress was in Italy, where she enjoyed a mountain hike in Dolomites during the five day trek.
Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Clarke revealed in the caption to the posts that the hike represented her bidding farewell to Khaleesi, who she portrayed in Game of Thrones from 2011-2019.
View this post on Instagram
The long and winding road to kicking off khaleesi’s boots and trudging home in my own shoes once again. @imogen_f_lloyd you and these staggering mountains got my head to chill and my ass to light it’s own goddamn fire. Insta world it’s been a journey to get here but hell im happy to stop and admire that view... #sweatingmywaythroughthecobwebs #goodbyemylover #whenchangeisacomingdontgorunning #stopandsmellthe5dayhikedbootsnotroses #dolomitesyouhavemyheartsoulandsweat
