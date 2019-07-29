Emilia Clarke Gives Game of Thrones Co-star Jason Momoa the Biggest Hug on His Birthday, See Pics

Emilia Clarke is wishing her Khal Drogo a very happy birthday in Khaleesi style! Game of Thrones may be over, but Clarke's friendship with her on-screen husband Jason Momoa is forever.

On Saturday, Clarke posted an adorable birthday message for Momoa to Instagram. Clarke, who reunited with Momoa ahead of his 40th birthday, which will be on August 1, couldn't help but share their reunion moment with fans.

"With you I feel 2 feet small... HAPPY FREAKING BIRTHDAY BABY! An over-sized bath tub of happiness for another year of you,” the actress wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself and the Aquaman star embracing. In another photo, Clarke can be seen relaxing in an enormous bathtub.

She later joked in the hashtags that she finally found a bathtub large enough to bathe her dragons in.

Clarke recently took some time off her hectic schedule following the end of HBO's hit show. The actress was in Italy, where she enjoyed a mountain hike in Dolomites during the five day trek.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Clarke revealed in the caption to the posts that the hike represented her bidding farewell to Khaleesi, who she portrayed in Game of Thrones from 2011-2019.

