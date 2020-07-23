Emilia Clarke 'Handled' Situation When Game of Thrones Co-star Nathalie Emmanuel was Shamed for Revealing Dress

Game of Thrones actress Nathalie Emmanuel, who plays Missandei in the HBO's fantasy series, recalled how co-star Emilia Clarke stood by her side when she was shamed by another artist for wearing a revealing outfit during one of the scenes in season 3.

Reports have said that after Nathalie joined the show season 3 onwards, she grew tight with Emilia. Both actresses shared the screen space together for most scenes, considering Missandei was in the Targaryen camp, led by Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia). Meanwhile, Emilia even comforted Nathalie when their co-actor made a comment about a revealing costume of hers on the set.

Recalling the incident, Nathalie said (via), "‘In my first season, my costume was pretty revealing, and there was an incident with a supporting actor who made a comment about it on set – I mean, typical – and Emilia straightaway had my back'." "It got handled," she stressed.

"(Emilia) and I always looked out for each other. If you’re the only girls on a male-dominated set, it bonds you in a certain way,’ Nathalie added.

After eight-season long run, Game of Thrones concluded in 2019. The final season drew mixed response from the viewers. Currently, a GoT prequel based on the Targaryen dynasty is in the works. In fact, latest update is that casting on the show has already commenced.

Titled House of the Dragon, the project draws from George RR Martin’s Fire & Blood book, a history of House Targaryen set 300 years before the events described in GoT. HBO is planning House of the Dragon for 2022.